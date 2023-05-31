Suzanne Jane Manosh

Suzanne J. Manosh, 80, of Morrisville, died unexpectedly on May 26, 2023 in St. Albans where she resided with her loving partner, Andy DuFault.
Suzanne was born in Barton, VT to Leonard & Beatrice Menard on July 20, 1942. She attended and graduated People’s Academy High School and went on to work in numerous fields in the Morrisville area.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard & Beatrice Menard and siblings Madeline Clark, Norman Menard and Theresa Hale.
Suzanne is survived by siblings - Lorraine Terlinden, Jeanne Charbonneau and Michael Menard. Her partner Andy DuFault. Children from marriage to Victor Manosh - Edward and Jane Manosh.
Grandchildren - Erica Scott, Rachael Coccurello, Tyler & Chasadie Manosh as well as their children.
Those who knew Suzanne would say she had a contagious smile and was always very joyful. She was a kindhearted soul who loved to have fun with her Vermont and Florida family and friends. Her family wishes to extend their deepest thanks and gratitude to her partner Andy, for giving her the best last chapter of her life; we’re forever grateful to him for how happy he made her.
A graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Suzanne’s memory to either the Lamoille
