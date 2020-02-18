GEORGIA – Suzanne Dodd Burt a resident to this area for 23 years, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the McClure-Miller Respite House with her loving family at her side.
Born in Norwalk, Connecticut in 1943, she was the daughter of the late Eric and Edith (Forcelli) Dodd. Suzanne was 76 years old. She was married to Basil F. Burt in 1964 and together they raised their family in Redding, Connecticut.
In 1997, after retiring from Norwalk Saving Society in Connecticut, she and Basil moved to Georgia, Vermont to be close to their children and the family farm. She especially enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren who were her pride and joy and attending their various activities and sports games. Suzanne also enjoyed spending time on the family farm and particularly enjoyed helping with calf chores.
Survivors include her husband, Basil; son, Jason Burt and wife, Christina, and their children, James, and Brianna; daughter, Melissa Buckley and her husband, Douglas, and their daughters, Rachel and Megan, as well as her brother, Eric Dodd and wife, Joyce, and sister, Nancy Dodd Rodgers and husband, Wade, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours Saturday February 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, Saint Albans, VT, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Elizabeth Griffin officiating. Prayers of committal and interment will be held later this spring at the family lot in Missisquoi Cemetery in in Enosburg Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Suzanne’s name may be made to the McClure-Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, Vermont 05446 or Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, Saint Albans, Vermont 05478.
To send Suzanne’s family a message of condolences or share a memory, kindly go to her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.