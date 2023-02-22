Suzanne Claire (Viens) Campbell

Suzanne Claire (Viens) Campbell died unexpectedly on February 12, 2023, she was 74 years  old. Sue was born in Saint Albans, VT on November 27, 1948. She attended Saint Mary’s High  School and later graduated from Rutland Business School. After college, she worked as a  secretary at GE in Burlington, the Community College of Vermont and at the Courthouse in St  Albans. Sue married Alec Campbell on March 20, 1970. She co-owned and ran Campbell Bay  Campground alongside her husband and family for forty years.

Sue will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit. She valued persistence and hard work in all  she did. These qualities were never more evident than in her role as a loving wife, mother, sister,  friend, and most importantly, Mema. She found joy in reading, talking, coloring, playing stuffies, and  snuggling with her grandchildren. Sue enjoyed tending to her flower garden, eating a maple creemee,  or being on one of her many travels with her feet in the sand and her face in the sun. Sue will also be  remembered for her love of dogs, the color yellow, polka dots, flamingos, daisies and tulips.  Sue is survived by her husband Alec Campbell of West Swanton; her son Ian Campbell and his  wife Kiley Shea Campbell and their two children, Reid and Declan of West Swanton; and her  daughter Jessie Campbell Paradis and her husband Michael and their daughter Eleanor of  Burlington. She is also survived by her two sisters Louise Thompson and her husband Glenn  (Milton, VT and Green Valley, Arizona) and their son Eric (Milton, VT) and his family; and her  sister Aline Bedard (Kernersville, NC) and her children Adam (Harleyville, SC) and Katie  (Lebanon, Pennsylvania) and their families. Sue will be missed by her many cousins, neighbors,  campers and friends.

Sue is predeceased by her parents Rita (Morin) and Roland Viens, grandparents Amanda and  Phillip Viens and Maria and Wilfred Morin, an infant sister Annette, a brother Robert and a  brother-in-law Randy Bedard.

There are no services planned at this time. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made  to the Franklin County Humane society, 30 Sunset Meadows, St Albans City, VT 05478.

When I’m Gone

by Josiah Lyman Hancock

When I come to the end of my journey

And I travel my last weary mile

Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned

And remember only the smile

Forget unkind words I have spoken

Remember some good I have done

Forget that I ever had heartache

And remember I’ve had loads of fun

Forget that I’ve stumbled and blundered

And sometimes fell by the way

Remember I have fought some hard battles

And won, ere the close of the day

Then forget to grieve for my going

I would not have you sad for a day

But in summer just gather some flowers

And remember the place where I lay

And come in the shade of evening

When the sun paints the sky in the west

Stand for a few moments beside me

And remember only my best

