Suzanne Claire (Viens) Campbell died unexpectedly on February 12, 2023, she was 74 years old. Sue was born in Saint Albans, VT on November 27, 1948. She attended Saint Mary’s High School and later graduated from Rutland Business School. After college, she worked as a secretary at GE in Burlington, the Community College of Vermont and at the Courthouse in St Albans. Sue married Alec Campbell on March 20, 1970. She co-owned and ran Campbell Bay Campground alongside her husband and family for forty years.
Sue will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit. She valued persistence and hard work in all she did. These qualities were never more evident than in her role as a loving wife, mother, sister, friend, and most importantly, Mema. She found joy in reading, talking, coloring, playing stuffies, and snuggling with her grandchildren. Sue enjoyed tending to her flower garden, eating a maple creemee, or being on one of her many travels with her feet in the sand and her face in the sun. Sue will also be remembered for her love of dogs, the color yellow, polka dots, flamingos, daisies and tulips. Sue is survived by her husband Alec Campbell of West Swanton; her son Ian Campbell and his wife Kiley Shea Campbell and their two children, Reid and Declan of West Swanton; and her daughter Jessie Campbell Paradis and her husband Michael and their daughter Eleanor of Burlington. She is also survived by her two sisters Louise Thompson and her husband Glenn (Milton, VT and Green Valley, Arizona) and their son Eric (Milton, VT) and his family; and her sister Aline Bedard (Kernersville, NC) and her children Adam (Harleyville, SC) and Katie (Lebanon, Pennsylvania) and their families. Sue will be missed by her many cousins, neighbors, campers and friends.
Sue is predeceased by her parents Rita (Morin) and Roland Viens, grandparents Amanda and Phillip Viens and Maria and Wilfred Morin, an infant sister Annette, a brother Robert and a brother-in-law Randy Bedard.
There are no services planned at this time. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Franklin County Humane society, 30 Sunset Meadows, St Albans City, VT 05478.
When I’m Gone
by Josiah Lyman Hancock
When I come to the end of my journey
And I travel my last weary mile
Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned
And remember only the smile
Forget unkind words I have spoken
Remember some good I have done
Forget that I ever had heartache
And remember I’ve had loads of fun
Forget that I’ve stumbled and blundered
And sometimes fell by the way
Remember I have fought some hard battles
And won, ere the close of the day
Then forget to grieve for my going
I would not have you sad for a day
But in summer just gather some flowers
And remember the place where I lay
And come in the shade of evening
When the sun paints the sky in the west
Stand for a few moments beside me
And remember only my best
