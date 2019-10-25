ST. ALBANS – Announcement is made of the death of Susan V. Chaloux on October 17, 2019 in Rancho Mirage, California following an extended illness. Susan was predeceased by her husband Raymond in June 2014 and her son Vincent in 2006.
Susan was born in Hartford, Connecticut on April 23, 1943. On October 13, 1962 Susan and Raymond were married at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre.
Sue worked at Burlington College until her retirement. In 1998 Sue and Ray moved to La Quinta, California where she resided until her death.
Over the years Sue enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren on both coasts. She enjoyed barbeques on the deck, lounging in the pool, and cooking for her family. She also loved her many cats.
Susan is survived by her son Todd and his wife Jennifer, grandchildren Cherie Warren (Freeman), Steven Chaloux, Tiffany LeGrand (Evan), Nikki Chaloux (Cayla), and Jeremy Chaloux; great-grandchildren Alex and Abbie Lockerby, Keegan Warren, Isaac Chaloux, Kya and Lindsey Gagne, and daughter-in-law Laurie.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.