Susan “Sue” Marie Dumont passed away peacefully at Franklin County Rehab Center surrounded by friends and family following a long battle with cancer on December 18, 2022. Susan was born March 21, 1956, to Victor Earl and Theresa J. (Compagnon) LaFountain of Winooski, VT.
She attended Francis Xavier and Winooski High School. Initially, she was employed as an LNA at Wake Robin Retirement Home in Shelburne, VT. Later, she continued as LNA at Fletcher Allen Hospital.
Susan is widely known for her love of all animals, particularly her cats, all of which were rescued from unfortunate circumstances. Susan had no children. She cared for her cats and occasional dogs lovingly, and, at the time of her passing, all 10 of her current feline family members had been placed in new forever homes.
She is survived by sister Caroline Jeannine and spouse, Stephen Libbey of St. Albans, VT; brother Mark LaFountain and wife, Lisa (Bissonnette) of Jericho, VT; and numerous other nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and brothers Bernard and Jerry LaFountain; as well as her nephew Mark Tetrault; and companion Tony Pafundi.
Special thanks are extended to Howard and Carol Smith, Milton Rescue, Milton Police, Bayada Hospice Care, Franklin County Rehab, and her longtime friend Elizabeth “Betty” Blow, who helped provide her loving care in Sue’s last days. In addition, a very special Thank you to her niece, Amanda Metcalf who traveled long distance to care for her special aunt Sue. In addition, most heartfelt thanks go out to her physician Audrey Von Lepel who made several home visits beyond usual expectations.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski at 11 am. A committal service will follow mass at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. For condolences please visit, www.minorfh.com
