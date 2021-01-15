RUTLAND – Susan Adah (Puro) Duval passed away peacefully on January 13, 2021, at the age of 56 from prolonged illnesses.
Susie was born in Bennington, VT, and lived in Rutland, VT, until she was 14. She graduated from Milton High School in Milton, VT, and attended Johnson State College. After college, Sue was a chef in numerous restaurants. She also worked in telecommunications for 14 years.
Sue dealt with numerous ailments her whole life. She experienced chronic pain that few people could endure. But she never felt sorry for herself and always held her head high.
Her proudest accomplishment is undoubtedly the raising of her daughter Samantha. Towards the end of her life, she was blessed with a beautiful granddaughter, Lillian. She adored spending time with her Lilly!
While diminutive in size, she always had the biggest personality in the room. She was incredibly quick-witted and had a dazzling sense of humor. Need a laugh? Sue would have you busting a gut in no time. Need a meal? Sue to the rescue! Need a dollar? She’d give you two. In 1999 she welcomed a displaced family from Kosovo into her home. She was happy to help settle this family in their new country, and they remained close to this day.
Sue loved flowers and gardening. She was an amazing cook, and followed the Boston Red Sox, the New York Giants, and couldn’t get enough of Judge Judy.
Susie is survived by her parents, Marcia and John Puro of Rutland, her sister and brother Mary and Tim also of Rutland, her sister Lisa and husband Brian from St. Albans, VT, and her brother Dan and wife Heather of Lynn, MA. Sue’s daughter Samantha, her partner Josh and their child Lillian live in Brattleboro, VT. Susie always treasured her time with her nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. She is predeceased by her nephew, Stevie, her Aunt Elsie, and her Uncles Richard and Gary.
A few things about Sue: She was never shy to flirt with her siblings’ friends. She had a hobby of breaking hearts. She became Vermont’s youngest female certified butcher as a teenager. She was a world-class “flying goinker” (aka chest-bumping). She loved music and was a fantastic dancer.
Sue is forever thankful for her friends at Lenny Burke’s Farm, specializes in caring for people with traumatic brain injuries, and in lieu of flowers, Sue would prefer a donation to this fantastic organization. Donations can be mailed to Lenny Burke’s Farm, 1409 US Route 7, Wallingford, VT 05773.
There will be a celebration of life when this damn COVID crap is over.
