Steven R. “Whitey” Szenegeto

Saint Albans – Steven R. Szenegeto, a resident of this area since 1991, passed away on Saturday March 19th, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center with his family at his side.
Born on October 6th, 1930, in Kingston, Ontario, he was the son of the late Joseph and Vilma (Schnoper) Szenegeto. Steve was 91 years old.
In Las Vegas in 1980, Whitey married Patricia (Rooney) Walsh, who survives him.
Steve had his own butcher shop for 20 years in Lemon Grove, California. In 1991 Whitey and Pat moved to Hyde Park and he worked for Price Chopper in Morrisville and RJ’s in Newport.
In addition to his wife of 41 years, Patricia Walsh Szenegeto of St. Albans, Whitey is also survived by his son; Sean Szenegeto and wife, Brenda, of Scottsdale, Arizona, daughter; Lisa Blackwell of Alpine, California, as well as his step-sons; Chris Walsh and wife, Martha, of St. Albans and William Walsh II and partner, Christine, of Queen Creek, Arizona and 14 grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Whitey was predeceased by his brothers; Joe and Billy Szenegeto.
At his request there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Whitey’s name may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Szenegeto family, is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
