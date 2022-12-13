Steven Napoleon Cadieux

Georgia - Steven (Steve) Napoleon Cadieux, born on May 25th, 1976, a lifelong area resident passed away unexpectedly on December 7th, 2022, at the family farm, his beloved home.
He leaves behind his two children, Katelyn Cameron and Steven Cadieux, II; his loving and devoted parents, Marcel and Rose Cadieux of Georgia, along with his five siblings, Mary Cadieux and Tony Esposito of Rhode Island, Michael Cadieux and Donna of Swanton, Deborah Austin of Georgia, Linda Martell and Parrish of Georgia, Valerie Longe and Bill Carpenter of Georgia, along with four nieces and eight nephews, as well as his best friend, Kyle Howrigan.
Steve first and foremost, loved everything about farming and the outdoors. From playing in his sandbox as a little boy, to working in the fields and pastures on the farm for many years. He could run heavy equipment like nobody’s business. He could handle a chainsaw and work a stick welder like you use a pencil. He ran lines and tapped trees. He fished, he hunted. He gardened and he harvested.
Steve had so many talents and gifts. His biggest was his heart. If you were lucky enough to know that, then you knew Steve loved you.
If you needed a shirt, his was yours.
If you needed a hug, you’d better brace yourself.
If you needed a laugh, he had plenty. And the sound of his was the BEST.
If you needed anything, he would do whatever it took to get it for you.
He did everything with integrity and love.
Steve loved his family more than anything. He always made sure everyone knew that. He was so strong in every way possible.
Life threw many hurdles at him, and he would always say, “I’ll be alright.”
We now know for sure Steve that you ARE “alright.”
We will miss you deeply, our Son, Brother, Father, Uncle and Friend.
Upon Steve’s wishes, there will be no services. A private family service was held.
In lieu of flowers/gifts, the family asks that like Steve always did, help out your neighbors, or someone in need, pay it forward.
Honored to be serving the family of Steven Cadieux, is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.