HIGHGATE – Steve R. Cadieux, age 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a 14-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
He was born April 19, 1954 in St. Albans to the late Raymond and Betty (Lareau) Cadieux.
Steve graduated from BFA St. Albans and began a lifelong career as a Machinist at Vermont Precision Tools from 1972 to 2013. He was the proud recipient of the very first Employee of the Year award. Steve and Nancy got married in 1975 and started their family. When Steve had free time, he could be found listening to and singing classic rock, especially the Eagles. Hunting and fishing were two of his favorite hobbies, especially hunting trips with his boys. The stories and laughter that followed the trips will never be forgotten. He never passed up an opportunity to spend quality time with his beloved grandchildren. Steve’s willingness to lend a helping hand with any project, which was always accompanied by his great sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Brosseau) of Highgate; their three sons, Matthew Cadieux and his wife Candace of Swanton, Lucas Cadieux and his wife Karen of Highgate, and Ryan Cadieux and his wife Bridgett of Highgate; grandchildren, Michael Stowe, Shelby, Grace, Xavier, Maria and Damian Cadieux; siblings, Linda Renaudette and her husband Doug of SC, Mike Cadieux and his wife Alice of Colchester, Wayne Cadieux and his significant other Sherrill Luna of Enosburg, Lisa Ede and her significant other Daren McAllister of Swanton and Terry Cadieux of Swanton; his entire Brosseau family; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Besides his parents, Steve was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Irene Brosseau; father-in-law and best friend, Philip Brosseau; sister-in-law, Jean Burnor; and brother-in-law, Glenn Dockham.
The Cadieux family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Rebecca Menard and Candace Cadieux for the exceptional care and companionship they offered Steve.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488.
For those who wish, contributions in Steve’s memory may be made to Vermont Turkey & Young Guns Club, C/O Steve & Joyce Lafar, 694 Gore Road Highgate Center, VT 05459 or Camp Ta Kum Ta, P.O. Box 459, South Hero, VT 05486.
