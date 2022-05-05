Steve M. Martin, 59, of Milton, VT passed away on May 3, 2022 surrounded by his family after a 2-year battle of stage 4 melanoma. Steve was born in Burlington, VT on November 20, 1962 to Marlene (Flood) Booth and the late Earl E. Martin.
Steve was an avid bass fisherman and thoroughly loved the outdoors. He especially loved spending time with his family boating, hiking, camping, and skiing with his children. Steve was a graduate of Colchester High School, where he excelled at track, soccer, and wrestling, having won the state championship in wrestling, and Plymouth State College. After college he began his career as a manager of F. W. Woolworth’s stores throughout New England for many years before returning to Vermont.
Steve was the operation’s manager of the former St. Albans Cooperative Creamery Store, now the St. Albans Creamery and Supply, for 14 years and was instrumental in the building and design of the current store. For the past 6 years Steve was the US Regional Sales Manager for Soleno in Canada, a stormwater management company.
Steve is survived by his wife of 25 years, Ann, his stepdaughter Amanda (Lisa) Guinness of Vergennes, his son, Malachi and daughter Sierra both of Milton; his mother Marlene and stepfather Doug Booth of Colchester; sister Lesa (Hassan)Jaber of Massachusetts; grandchildren Alexa and Liam Guinness; nieces Sydney Jaber, Violet Schultz, Catilina Schultz; nephews Chad Jaber and his wife Brittney, Matthew Schultz and Andrew Schultz.
Steve’s family will receive friends on Wednesday May 11, 2022 from 4:00-6:00pm at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Drive, Essex Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 41 Main St, Milton, VT on Thursday May 12, 2022 at 11:00am, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colchester.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Mahana Magic Foundation, MahanaMagic.org, in Steve’s name. Steve’s family thanks the Soleno family and company for their wonderful support during Steve’s illness.
To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.