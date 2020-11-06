SOUTH HERO – Steve Allen Hebert, 60, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington following a courageous battle with Esophageal Cancer.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton with a Memorial service following at 3 p.m.
To view Steve’s complete obituary or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com
