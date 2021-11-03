Stetson James

August 2, 1997 – October 29, 2021
To my beautiful boy,
Stetson, I’m so grateful that you are no longer suffering, but I’m lost without you. You were such a light to those of us lucky enough to know you. There was no one more caring, compassionate and selfless. You were the Dr. Phil to your friends, the confidante and advisor. I will miss waking up to a house full of your friends, your devilish smile, and your infectious laugh.
The last few years you suffered so much as you struggled with your health problems, but you were always there for your friends and you remained a charismatic, magnetic personality and irrepressible chick magnet. People were drawn to you due to your caring nature and heart of gold. An old soul, with a passion for hunting and fishing and love of all things car related, you collected friends wherever you went. You were also fearless, a cliff jumping daredevil that gave me more gray hairs than I care to admit. The days of worrying about you are over, but now I worry how to carry on without you.
You grew up in Alburgh, roaming the fields and forests, a tireless ball of energy. You were always outside and always in motion! We eventually moved to Fairfield and you attended high school at BFA St. Albans. You were infamous for your great big heart, even bigger appetite, and your risk-taking nature. Stetson, in your short life you lived and loved to the fullest, and we will never forget you.
My reality is I will forever grieve for you. This will change me forever. I will learn to live with my broken heart and I will heal from your loss, but I will never be whole again. My peace will come with knowing God has you in his hands and I will always carry you in my heart. Stetson your wings were ready but my heart was not. God never promised an easy life, he said we would have suffering and heartaches. As I watched you through life’s challenges, I found strength in our faith. We knew God would always be with us, to comfort us, and reunite us on the other side, in our next journey.
Now what I’d give for one more day with you
‘Cause there’s a wound here in my heart where something’s missing
And they tell me that it’s gonna heal with time
But I know you’re in a place where all your wounds have been erased
And knowing yours are healed is healing mine (Scars in Heaven, Casting Crowns).
All my love,
Mom
Stetson is survived by his mother Tracy Masse-James (Mark Juaire), father Leonard James II, brother Skyler Masse (Marissa Stokes) and nephew Wylder Stokes; grandparents Gloria Hughes (William), Kenneth Masse (Sue), and Leonard and Sharon James; aunts Tammy Masse (Mandy Lamb) and Bonnie Wesling (Billy), uncles Troy Masse (Sue), Hank Hughes (Kasey), Billy Hughes (Liz), Todd Masse as well as many cousins.
The family would like to give special thanks to honorary Aunt Kelly and Uncle Dave Barton for their love and devotion, as well as to his girlfriend Lexie Ferland, and good friends Cole Lapointe, Maverick Rocheleau, Tucker Burnor, Landis Menard, Monty Riendeau, Brandon Burleson, Denny White, Jacob Taylor, Nick Hale, and JP Phillips.
Please join us for a celebration of life at Goss Life Celebration Home in Swanton, Vermont on Friday November 5th, 2021. Calling hours will be from 1-3 p.m. with a ceremony starting at 3 p.m. Reception to follow at the Elks Lodge on Gricebrook Road in St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Pancreas Foundation or the GoFundMe in his name, https://gofund.me/d51b69c2.
