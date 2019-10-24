Stephen W. “Dooley” Thomas passed away September 20, 2019, in the comfort of his home with family by his side on a Friday afternoon on one of the most beautiful fall days Vermont has to offer — a day he would have enjoyed with his dad at deer camp.
Born on April 29, 1951, he was the son of Charles and Nancy Thomas of St. Albans. Stephen graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1969, and from there he joined the National Guard and served until 1975. He made most of his career with Leader Evaporator Co. in St. Albans as a tin knocker, and he did an apprenticeship in plumbing and heating.
He was a true Vermonter, loving all the seasons the state had to offer. Hunting, fishing, ice fishing and just being outdoors was his true calling. he was a modest, caring, loving man and many folks were proud to call him a friend - a true friend indeed. His family was very important to him.
He leaves behind his loving wife Tina, children Annmarie, Chandler, Danielle, Dustin and Nicholas, and eight grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. Also surviving are two sisters Anne Trahan of St. Albans and Patricia T. Morin of Williamstown, Vt. He also leaves behind many extened family members — brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nephews and nieces.
He is predeceased by his parents and mother-in-law Nancy C. Trudo.
The family is grateful for the wonderful care and service provided by Franklin County Home Health and the staff of A.W. Rich Funeral Home.
Per Dooley’s request, there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor his memory may make a donation to one of the following: American Cancer Society, Franklin County Home Health Agency or VT Fish & Game.