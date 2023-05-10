SWANTON/ZEPHYRHILLS, FL- It is with a heavy heart we announce the unexpected passing of Stephen L. Burns “Burnsie”, age 69, who passed away on Sunday, May 7th, 2023.
He was born in St. Albans on April 2nd, 1954, to Lewis and Shirley (Johnson) Burns.
Burnsie graduated from BFA St. Albans. He worked numerous jobs in the automotive industry, at Paquin Motors and Heritage Ford. Burnsie moved on and worked at Mylan Technologies and retired from there. He enjoyed being the life of the party and surrounded himself with many friends. He had a passion for many sports including softball, horseshoes, and golfing. There was never a dull moment with Burnsie around, coffee brandy always in hand. Throughout his life he had a passion for motorcycles, his favorite being a Harley Davidson. He was known to many as, “The man, The Myth, The Legend”.
Heaven has no idea what they are in for- get ready to party!
He is survived by his wife Robin Wescott; children, Chris (Heather) and Courtney (Bryan); grandchildren, Brenden, Bailey, Addison, Harlee, and Keegan; mother, Shirley Burns and her partner Hiram Paradee; siblings, Kathy Butler (Steve), Julie Thurston (Brian), and Brian Burns (Nancy); and several nieces and nephews. Special friends that he held near and dear to his heart, Randy, Scott, Greg, Kurt, Leslie and numerous others, too many to list; special pet companions, Sanford P. Burns, Button Burns and Willow.
Burnsie was pre-deceased by his father, Lewis Burns; niece, Amy Butler-Bruce, and mother-in-law, Coralyn Wescott.
Friends and family are invited to Burnsie’s Life Celebration to include a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 24th at 3:00PM at Lakewood Campground, 122 Champlain Street, Swanton, VT 05488 and a gathering of family and friends immediately thereafter at the Lakewood Campground Pavilion.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
