Saint Albans – Stephen E. Brock, passed away from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease, Thursday, April 21st, 2022, at Our Lady of The Meadows with his beloved family at his side. He was a true family man. Stephen was 70 years old.
Steve was born on May 1st, 1951, to the late Henry and Lois (Miller) Brock.
Steve was a quiet man. A gentleman through and through. He’d sit and smile as he watched his children and grandchildren play. Often joining them in play, may it be softball, basketball or water balloon fights. He adored his wife Chris as she adored him, they were seldom ever seen apart and most often hand in hand wherever they went.
Steve joined the U.S. Army National Guard right after graduating from Essex High School. He began cutting meat at Quality Superette in Colchester at the age of 16 and continued to do so throughout the greater Burlington area until he was 40. He then switched careers and worked for Wyeth/PBM/Perrigo as a warehouse Manager/Material Handler for about 24 years, retiring in 2016.
He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 45 years Christine (Bettis), their children Sean (Nikole), Kim (Todd), Courtney, Patrick (Marya), Christine. His grandchildren Cassidy, Noah, Melanie, Mason, Joseph, Olivia, Adelie, Gabriel. His siblings Lydia, Tom (Chris), Danny (Mary), Nancy (Joe), Sherri. His sibling in-laws, Theresa, Kathleen (Brian), Monica, Irene (Jere), Michelle (Duane), Chuck (Kim), Terry (Jackie). Also some very special friends, Ken and Colleen Lux, Dale Powers and Larry L’Esperance and Jake Conner. Along with his parents Steve was predeceased by his brothers, Kenny and Timmy Brock, his in-laws Charlie and Monique (Gelinas) Bettis, as well as his brother in-laws, Dale and Leonard Bettis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Steve to the Residential Activity Fund at Our Lady of the Meadows, 1 Pinnacle Meadows, Richford, VT 05476.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 7th, 2022, at 11:00AM at the Champlain Valley Church of the Nazarene, 127 Upper Weldon Street, Saint Albans, VT 05478.
Honored to be serving the Brock family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
