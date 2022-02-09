RICHFORD– Stephen B. Tracy Sr., age 72, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
A graveside service will be held this spring at the Richford Center Cemetery.
To view Steve’s full obituary and to share condolences, photos and favorite memories, please visit our website at www.gossfs.com Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
