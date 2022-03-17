Stella Sears Tessier passed away peacefully at the age of 101 on February 23, 2022. She was the daughter of Agenor and Sarah (Laport) Breault of Richford, VT.
She was a graduate of Northern Vermont State College, Johnson Vermont and taught Junior High School for numerous years in Vermont. She also worked in Civil Service with Social Security and Medicare in Alexandria, Virginia.
She was a member of the Vermont Teachers Association of
Vermont and the National Education Association, member of Zonta Club of Professional Women of Alexandria, Virginia. In both Vermont and Virginia, she belonged to bridge groups, Catholic Church activities, country clubs, hospital auxiliaries and did volunteer work; she was known for her fortitude and strong determination, as well as her compassion and inner strength as she lived a long, and full life.
She leaves behind a brother and sister in law, Arthur & Theresa Breault. Three step children in Sacramento, CA, Anthony & Elleene Tessier, Theresa Wagnor and Renee & Gene Tessier Hao. Many Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews as well as God Children.
She was predeceased by her husband Fred O. Sears in 1992 and Gaston Tessier in 2016.
A special thanks to the wonderful Care Team at Silver Leaf In-Home Care. The family is so grateful for you. Thank you to UVM Health & Hospice.
There will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be said on Friday May 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Anthony Parish in Burlington. Burial will take place on Saturday May 21, 2022 at Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.