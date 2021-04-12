It is with great sadness, the family of Stanley Wayne Longway, age 75, announce that he passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Essex Junction. He was born in St. Albans, November 11, 1945 to Edward and Laura (Germaine) Longway. Stanley married Linda Sartwell, November 19, 1966. He was a Grocery Manager for Grand Union for several years. He then went to work for the University of Vermont as a custodian, and finally retired at the UVM Medical Center in the Environmental Services Department. Stan enjoyed fishing with his buddy Reggie, water skiing, watching western, crime shows and NASCAR. Stan will be remembered by his family as an avid hunter. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandsons Nate and Kyle. His main priority was making sure the cats, Ariel and Mr. Tootsie, were always fed on time.
Stan is survived by two children, Lisa Bedell (Jeffrey) of Essex Junction, VT and Stephen Longway of Swanton, VT; five grandchildren, Kyle Bedell of Swanton, VT, Nathan Bedell of Essex Junction, VT, Seth Longway of Milton, VT, Nicole Love of FL, and Jeremy Fortune of Colchester, VT; and one sister, Barbara Chagnon (Clifford) of Richford, VT.
He is preceded in death by his wife Linda Longway and four siblings, Helen Silk, Doris Boardman, Thelma Gingras, and Robert Longway.
A Time of Reflection will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home. A Remembrance Gathering will be held at 6:00 PM. Interment will be May 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Longway family lot, in Georgia Plain Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to After Glow, C/O the St. Albans Recreation Department, P.O. Box 867, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Stanley may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
