Stanley Marshia Sr.

Stanley Ayers Marshia Sr. of Morrisville died peacefully on June 23, 2023, at his home.
Born December 10, 1933, in East Fairfield, VT Stanley was the son of Meridith and Neva Ayers Marshia. He grew up in the St. Albans, VT area, and after graduating from B.F.A. St. Albans, he enlisted in the Army serving in the Korean War, after returning home he made his career in the meat cutting business.
Stanley married Audrey Scribner on February 16, 1958. They raised 4 children and later adopted their eldest grandson. They started their family in Eden, Vt. moving to Morrisville in 1964.
Stanley instilled the joy of hunting, fishing, and gardening in all his children. He could start a conversation with anyone, and his hunting and fishing stories would fill a volume or two. He had a very direct approach to life and an incredible sense of humor.
Stanley was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Audrey of 62 years, their son Brian Sr., and his sister Monica Berry.
He leaves behind son Clayton and his spouse Ralph of Waterbury, VT, daughter Susan and her husband Ted Carminati of Waterbury VT, son Stanley Jr. and his wife Carrie of Waterbury Ctr., VT, son Brian Jr. of Stevensville, MD and his sister Diane Gagne and her husband Aurele of Highgate, VT.
Stanley also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A huge thank you to his friend and spiritual guide, Father Paul Houde, and to the staff of the Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for the care provided to him.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Morrisville V.F.W. post 9653, 28 VFW Street, Morrisville, VT.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lamoille Home Health and Hospice 54 Farr Ave. Morrisville, Vt. 05661 or to a charity of your choosing.
