Saint Albans - Stacey Mae Underwood a loving mother driven by her children and husband passed away Monday December 27th, 2021, after a short battle with breast cancer, her fight was cut short. Her family was at her side.
Born in St. Albans on January 24th, 1971, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Theresa (Goodroe) Cameron. Stacey was 50 years old.
After 10 years together, Stacey married the love of her life, Shawn M. Underwood, on June 23rd, 1999 in St. Albans.
Stacey was a 1989 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and during her working career she was associated with Lane Press, INS and more recently Ben & Jerry’s.
Survivors include her husband Shawn of St. Albans, their children Shawna & Shane of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Jacob and Samantha of Hinesburg, Hope and her canine companion, Holly, of St. Albans and Landon of St. Albans, as well as her grandchildren, Aubree, Bentley, and Charlie.
Stacey is also survived by her brothers, Harold and Stanley both of St. Albans; her Aunt Patricia, her Mother-in-Law, Mary Lucas and Peter Bocash of Swanton, Sister-in-Law Amy Underwood, several Nieces, Nephews, two great Nieces, her special Nephew Trever, her cousins, Frankie, Stevie, and David, and all of her friends who were greatly impacted by her.
In addition, to her parents, Stacey is predeceased by her Aunt Sandy, Father-in-Law, Michael Underwood and Brother-in-Law, Patrick Underwood.
She was willing to give everything and made mistakes but always tried to make up for them. Until you have someone in your life like her, you could never truly know what it feels like to be understood and accepted.
A Celebration of Stacey’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, January 15th, 2022, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the American Legion Hall, 100 Parah Drive, St. Albans.
Memorials in Stacey’s memory may be sent to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Underwood Family is the Health Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
