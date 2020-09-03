ST. ALBANS – Spencer Greene (Chris) Isham, born on October 29, 1942, in Burlington, Vt., to late Lt. Col. Frank Spencer, Jr., and Thelma M. Isham, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 30, 2020 with his sons, Sean and Tony, and his wife, Sue, by his side.
Graduating from Bellows Free Academy St. Albans in 1961, he participated on the school’s track and field and football teams. The latter with the team going undefeated three straight seasons and only one tie, the last game of the team’s senior season.
Dad’s favorite saying was “time to make the donuts” and for 36 years, 4 months and 11 days, he woke up early and went to work at New England telephone putting up poles, climbing the spikes, running cable and splicing them together and eventually modernized to a bucket truck. Later on, before leaving for work, he added checking on his mother, “Thelma B,” who he nurtured and comforted for many years before her passing.
One of Dad’s highlights was building a log cabin on top of Carter Hill, in Highgate. A forever memory of the cabin on the hill overlooking Highgate Center.
Dad owned his Piper Cherokee airplane and boat and absolutely loved the freedom of flying over Vermont and neighboring states and boating on Lake Champlain.
Spencer is survived by his wife, Susan, his children and their families: Sean and Lori Isham (Zachary, Madison, Devon, Quinton), Kimberly Isham and Darryl (Corey, Ashley, Jamie, Robbie), Kristine and Sean Fleming (Connor, Seanie, Payton), and Karlotta Isham and Rick (Kayleena, Brittany, Maygan).
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his little brother Mark Isham. Survivors also include a brother, numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and great-grandchildren.
We take comfort that Dad is in peace with his mother and father, telephone and flying buddies.
As per his wishes, a ceremony and internment will take place at the Greenwood Cemetery, where he will be buried next to his parents, at a later time. Donations in his memory can be made to your cancer charity of choice.