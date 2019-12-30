BERKSHIRE – Skyler Tatro, age 19, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 28, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident.
He was born in St. Albans on May 8, 2000 the son of Richard & Sheila (Jewett) Dragoon.
Skyler attended Enosburg and Richford High Schools before transitioning to the work field. He was a hard worker and was never afraid to get his hands dirty. Skyler spent many days at the Enosburg Country Club golfing. He wasn’t afraid to show off his skills or to challenge the seasoned golfers to a round. Skyler loved 4 wheeling and enjoyed anything with a motor. He will forever be remembered as a “charmer” and a jokester. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his “little sister,” Savannah.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Sheila Dragoon of Berkshire; biological father, Jerry Tatro of Richford; siblings, Nathan Tatro of Richford, Brenden Tatro and Savannah Jewett-Dragoon of Berkshire; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Skyler was predeceased by his beloved grandparents, Gordon Tatro Jr, and Geraldine Jewett.
A funeral service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will be held this spring in the Hillside Cemetery in Richford.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.
For those who wish, contributions in Skyler’s memory may be made to The University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, Burlington, VT 05405.
