Shirley Sorrell

Churubusco, NY - Shirley Ann (Parrotte) passed away on November 17, 2022 in Zephyrhills, FL.
Shirley enjoyed going to bingo, being around family and friends, playing cards, spending the winters in Florida, and going to auctions with her husband Ollie.
Shirley married Bruce Stine August 21, 1976 and had three children, Brock, Brent, and Ralph. Later after Bruce’s passing she met Oliver Sorrell and married her new best friend on May 22, 2013. They went to auctions, enjoyed tractor shows, and were members of “The Way It Was Antique Club” of NY, Shirley was the secretary for the club. She was also a member of the Red Hat Club of Shady Oaks, Zephyrhills, Florida.
Shirley leaves behind her loving husband Oliver (Ollie), her son Brock with his wife Hillary, their two boys Owen and Parker. Her son Brent and his three girls Savanna, Samantha, and Elizabeth, and Ralph with his three boys Ralph Jr, Ryan, and Randell. Shirley also leaves behind many of her siblings, nieces and nephews.
Shirley was predeceased by her first husband Bruce Stine and her three sisters Judy, Linda, and Lynn.
Shirley’s family will be doing a memorial service for her in early 2023.
