Milton - Shirley Paul (Cammarato) Erena died peacefully in Burlington, VT, on November 10, 2022. She was born in Portchester, NY, on March 10, 1935, to Matilda (Paul) Cammarato and Angelo Cammarato.
Shirley grew up in Rye, NY, and was in the first graduating class of the Academy of Resurrection in Rye. She attended SUNY-New Paltz and graduated from Hunter College in 1958 with a degree in elementary education. She married Joseph Erena shortly after graduation; they divorced in 1977. After teaching during the 1958-59 school year, she devoted herself to raising her children and making a home. She later developed a second career as a secretary and worked in Manhattan for several years before returning to teaching in her early fifties. At that time, she earned a master’s degree in reading at Fordham University.
After retiring, Shirley moved to St. Albans, VT, where she ran an adult education program for the local mental health agency and volunteered for her housing association. She also dedicated her time and energy to gourmet cooking, gardening, reading, listening to opera, caring for her beloved cats, and visiting and hosting her family. She generously shared her wry sense of humor and love of reading, the arts, and the outdoors with her grandchildren, just as she had with her children. She enjoyed the chance to resume traveling and especially treasured a trip to Scotland, where she still had relatives on her mother’s side.
Shirley is survived by her brother Jack; loving children Paul (Andrea), Anne (Sean), and Suzanne (Don); and cherished grandchildren James, Allison, Alex, and Clayre. She was predeceased by her son Joseph and sisters Louise and Maureen.
Shirley’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare in Burlington for giving her such loving care at the end of her life.
A private burial will take place at Hazen West View Cemetery in North Hero, VT. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Youth Opera of Vermont, 34 Church Street #5, Burlington, VT, 05401; St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans, VT, 05478; or Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT, 05478.
Honored to be serving the family of Shirley Erena, is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
