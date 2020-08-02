ST. ALBANS CITY– Shirley May Lafley Gaudette Ploof, age 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in St. Albans City.
She was born in Troy, N.Y., on June 2, 1944, the daughter of the late Charles and Germaine (Monette) Lafley. Shirley grew up in St. Albans with her Aunt Mary and Uncle Ira Garrett and graduated from BFA in 1962. She worked hard through her life raising her four children but always had a smile for everyone. Friends were always welcome in her home. Shirley loved decorating and taking care of her home. She enjoyed reading from the Bible, being organized, flowers, dancing, and a good joke. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her children, Brian Gaudette of Alburgh and his children, Dylan, Kolby and Shane; Joanne Gaudette and her husband, Michael Beller of Carver, MN, and their children, Samantha, Katrina and Xavier; Rebecca Bushey and her husband, Robin of Franklin and their children, Justice, Rheanna, and Lucien, and Thomas Gaudette and his wife, April of Montreal, and their children, Olivia, Gabriella, Maria, and Thomas. Besides her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her brothers, Keith and James Lafley and her sister through adoption, Colleen Garrett Michaels.
A funeral service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Interment will follow in the St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Mill Street, Sheldon, VT.
Visitation will be held on Monday at Kidder Memorial Home from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of the service.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.