Saint Albans – Shirley Mae Butler, 84, passed away peacefully on July 11th, with her family by her side. Mom was born in Milton, Vermont on July 8th, 1938, to Katherine and Wesley LaRochelle.
Mom started her career working at Verdelle Village. From there she went on to working at the Union Carbide where she met the love of her life Francis Butler. Eventually, mom went back to her true gift caring for the elderly. Mom was a private in-home caregiver for many years, where she devoted so much of herself, bringing joy and comfort for her clients.
Mom and Fran were married for 43 years before his passing nine years ago. Oh, how they loved to dance together and we all loved watching them. They devoted much of their later years to their grandchildren.
Mom is predeceased by her husband Francis; brother Richard LaRochelle, sister; Phyllis Bessette, granddaughter; Amy Bruce and grandson; Benjamin Harvey.
Surviving Mom is her shared children; Tamatha Harp of Tempe, AZ, Vicki and Jeff Eaton of Swanton, Brenda Corey of Saint Albans and Steve and Kathy Butler of Swanton.
She is also survived by her grandchildren; Wesley Harp, Adam and Amy Gray, Leila and Daniel Bair, Brooke Harvey and partner, Jason Kunz, Maddison Corey and Jason Butler and thirteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Also surviving Mom is her sisters; Norma (Bill) L’Esperance, Doris (Jim) Driver, Marjorie Sanders, and Nancy (Roger) Dussault and many nieces and nephews.
Mom also leaves behind two very dear friends; Tina Lehoullier and Patty Grassette. Our family is so thankful for Tina, for her friendship and loving care to our mom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shirley’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter, P.O. Box 275, Winooski, VT 05404.
Shirley’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Michael Oldham officiating.
Honored to be serving the Butler family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
