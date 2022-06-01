SWANTON – Shirley M. Hakey, age 73, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Franklin County Rehab Center.
She was born in St. Albans on June 16, 1948 to the late Kenneth and Lucy (Laselle) Sweet.
Shirley grew up in Swanton and attended Swanton High School. She held several jobs after graduating high school, most recently working as a paraprofessional. She was very passionate and caring; however, she held a stubborn side too. She loved working with kids. She had a passion for crafting, from towels to quilts, she could create anything. Watching Hallmark movies were another much-loved hobby of hers. She enjoyed being around her grandkids Ashley and Cody. She had a desire for animals— cats and dogs were her favorite and her latest cat named “Kitty”.
Shirley is survived by her son, James Hakey Pharm D. of Swanton; two daughters, Amie Hakey, and Heidi Hakey; two grandchildren, Ashley Elaine Hakey, and Cody Ezra Tanner of Swanton. Besides Shirley’s parents, she was predeceased by her husband Terry; and sister, Merilyn Sweet.
For those whose wish, contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans City, VT 05478.
Family and friends are invited to Shirley’s Life Celebration events on Monday, June 6, 2022 to include visitation from 1:00-2:00PM followed by a funeral service at 2:00PM at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.