Shirley Lorraine (Ploof) Blouin

St. Albans – BLOUIN, Shirley Lorraine (Ploof), 91, a longtime area resident passed away on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021.
Calling hours will be Sunday, September 19th, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 20th, at 11:00AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street in St. Albans. A reception will follow in Holy Angels Parish Hall.
To view the complete obituary or offer a message of condolence to the family, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
