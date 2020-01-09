CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – Shirley Joyce Nicholson Greenwood, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019, in Champlain, N.Y.
Shirley was born on Oct. 8, 1932, in Bedford, Quebec, the middle daughter of three girls born to Alfred and Mabel (Brown) Nicholson. Upon graduating from Bedford High School, Shirley went to Montreal, Quebec, to study Obstetrics at the Catherine Booth Salvation Army Hospital, graduating with her LPN license.
Thomas Greenwood of St. Albans, Vt., was a handsome young Navy man in dress uniform when he caught Shirley’s eye at a community dance. They married in September, 1954, and raised four children. Shirley worked at Kerbs Hospital/Northwestern Medical Center for 28 years and was referred to as “Hazel the cleaning lady” by her nursing friends. In their retirement and having a love for antiques, Shirley and Tom volunteered as guides at the Shelburne Museum in Vermont for 10 years.
Shirley is survived by sisters, Lillis Tinkler of Rawdon, Quebec, and Betty Ann Morrell of Ottawa, Ontario; children, Judith and Richard Mosher of Fairfield, Maine, David Greenwood and Sally Osborne of Peru, N.Y., Pamela Greenwood Broughan and Snicker Doodle of Champlain, N.Y., and Jeremy Greenwood of Jay, N.Y. and Whiteface Mountain Chair Number 6; grandchildren, Jesse and Andrew Gerow of Burnham, Maine, Hannah and Emma Greenwood of Peru, N.Y.; great-grandsons, Cason and Lincoln Ross Gerow, of Burnham, Maine.
She is also survived by nieces, Donna Rourke, Sharon Tinkler, and Susan DeVries, all of Canada; nephews, William and Daniel Tinkler of Canada, and Thomas and George Jamison of Vermont; and lifelong friends, Bud and Dot Edgerton, Mary and Lee Gordon, and Lois Webster.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband Tom in 2017; grandson, Rossiter Thomas Mosher; nephew, Peter Morrell; and niece, Heather Tinkler.
A private Celebration of Life and graveside service will be held in the spring.
Donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to Hospice of the North Country, 358 Tom Miller Road, Plattsburgh, New York, 12901.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 643-9055. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Shirley Greenwood, please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com.