ST. ALBANS – Shirley F. Luman, 92, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Born in Fairfield on January 27, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Michael Angel Pelkey and Lillian Lean (DesLaurier) Pelkey.
She attended school in Fairfield and was formerly employed at Godin’s Market and later Cioffi’s Corner Store. She was a member of Holy Angels Parish and a life member of Robert E. Glidden Post 758 VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Shirley’s greatest joy in life was her sons.
She leaves two sons: Gary Benoit and his wife, Dee of Hayes, VA and John Luman of Burlington, a daughter-in-law, Kathy Luman of St. Albans, seven grandchildren, Candee Ramsey, Tina Williams, Michael Luman, Aaron Luman, Timmy Luman, Eric Luman and Brandon Luman. Seven great-grandchildren, Samantha Ramsey, Andrew Owens, Emily Jackson, Hayden Luman, Kyle Luman, Hailey Luman and Oliver Luman, two nephews, Jerry Pelkey and his wife, Sue and Corey Pelkey and his wife, Marie all of St. Albans.
In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley is predeceased by three sons, Edward Luman, Michael Luman and Philip Luman, a brother, Bernard Pelkey and a sister, Eleanor Pelkey.
A private (Family Only) burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Fairfield.
Arrangements are by Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, VT where private condolences may be sent to www.healdfuneralhome.com.