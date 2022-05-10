RICHFORD – Shirley E. Wallace, age 89, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
She was born in Richford on April 30, 1933 to the late Myles & Ardell (Combs) Greene.
Shirley loved spending time with family, playing Bingo, going for rides, and knitting. She was most known for her quick wit and always reminded loved ones that laughter was the best medicine. Shirley was a great listener and was always trying to help others out. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by a special sister-in-law, Marie Combs of New York; her son, Jay Wallace of Alabama; several nieces, nephews and friends; special granddaughter, Amy Adams of Enosburg who spent endless hours by her side; grandchildren, Shannon Smith and Ty (late) of Maine, Tatum Kane and Josh of Sheldon, Ridgely Adams and Christy of Indiana, Max Erno of Enosburg, Kelsey Wallace, Marina Wallace; great grandchildren, Preston Smith, Riley Kane, Camryn Kane, Kaitlyn Lefebvre, Hillary Lefebvre, Dakota Adams, Cassandra Erno, Caidence Erno; great great grandchildren, Mason Lefebvre, Madalyn Farnham and Monica Ducolon; and a special friend, Beverly Robtoy. Besides her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Norman Wallace; daughter, Monica Brileya; son, Norman “Wayne” Wallace; sister, Olive Lovelette and her husband Merritt “Buster”; brother, Arden Combs; and special friends, Betty Poirier, and Gertrude Messier.
Family and friends are invited to Shirley’s Life Celebration events to include a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. Interment will immediately follow in the Missisquoi Cemetery, Missisquoi Street, Enosburg Falls, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Program, 3 Home Health Circle # 1, St. Albans, VT 05478.
