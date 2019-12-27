ST. ALBANS – Mrs. Shirley A. Richard, age 85, passed away unexpectedly on Monday evening, December 23, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center. She was born in St. Albans, July 20, 1934, daughter of the late Joseph and Esther (Goldsbury) Bombardier.
Shirley graduated from St. Mary’s high school. She married Donald Richard on July 10, 1954. Shirley was the office manager for the State of Vermont Social Welfare office in St. Albans, for many years. She was a member of the Holy Angels Parish, the Ladies of St. Anne, and TOPS. Shirley enjoyed knitting, sewing, bowling, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, camping at Cottonwood Campground, and working on puzzles.
Shirley is survived by her husband Donald Richard of St. Albans, her children, Diane Webb and her husband Michael of Grand Isle, Daniel Richard and his wife Suzanne of Dunedin, Fla., Mary Sue Jarvis and her companion William Baker of St. Albans, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, her sister Eleanor Bean of St. Albans and her brother Howard Bombardier and is wife Leonne of Port Ritchie, Fla. Besides her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her son Randall Richard and granddaughter Courtney Richard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., in Holy Angels Church, with Monsignor Peter Routhier celebrating. Interment will be in the spring in the Richard family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Per Shirley’s request, there will be no visiting hours. Memorials in her name may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.