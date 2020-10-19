RICHFORD — Shirley A. Donna, age 83, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford where she beat her battle with Alzheimer and joined the Lord.
Due to COVID-19 Shirley’s family has elected to have an outside service in addition to a church service. The church service will be held at 11:00 AM at the Franklin United Church, 5374 Main Street Franklin, VT 05457 with restrictions of 75 people. The outside service will be held at 1:00 PM on the back lawn at The Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home along the Missisquoi River. Both events will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Please visit the Goss Life Celebration Homes website at www.gossfs.com to share condolences, photos and favorite memories.
