RICHFORD – Shirley A. Donna, age 83, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford where she beat her battle with Alzheimer and joined the Lord.
She was born in Sheldon, Vt., on April 8, 1937, the daughter of the late Wilfred and Marie (Bergeron) LaMonda.
Shirley grew up in Enosburg and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School as a star basketball player in 1955. She had several jobs throughout her life to help support her family including, working for the Shover Store, Jay Peak, Montgomery Schoolhouse, Fonda, and IBM, where she worked for 10 years. Out of all the jobs she had, her favorite was sewing. She was a talented seamstress and people would travel over 100 miles to have their wedding gowns altered by her.
At 51 she met the love of her life, Rayburn Donna of Richford; the two were married on October 1, 1988, and they joined to enjoy their lives together nestled in Richford. The two enjoyed trips to fairs, especially the Fryeburg Fair in Maine, taking the bus to Atlantic City, gambling, and camping with the Champlain Valley Road Runners. She left her daughters with many memories of trips they took together, particularly the trips they took to the ocean. Shirley never missed an event for her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren; her biggest joy in life was spending time with her family. She will be remembered not only for her beautiful sewing designs, but her strength in the battles she faced in her life, including her five battles with cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Rayburn Donna of Richford; daughters, Linda Mercy and her husband Arnold of Montgomery, Cindy Lowell and her husband Don of Wolcott, Tammy Reinholdt of Enosburg, Dede Sylvester and her husband Kevin of Wolcott, and Sue Paquette and her husband Gabe of Enosburg; step-children, Kevin Donna and his wife Bonnie of Berkshire, Mark Donna and his wife Tina of Enosburg, and Laurie Gervais and her husband Larry of Enosburg; grandchildren, Shawn Mercy, Shane Mercy, Travis Lowell, Michael Lowell and his wife Jennifer, Michelle McEnany and her husband Eric, Jaime Willoughby, Amanda Tatro, Deanna McKnight and her husband Brad, Kimberly Sylvester, Jen Millington and her husband Bobby, Lucien Robtoy, Johnathan Paquette, Kevin Donna Jr., Kim Donna, Nicole Lumbra, and Brittney Zahn and her husband Brian; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Clark of St. Albans, Annette Dulude of Manchester, CT, Alma Dulude of East Hartford, CT, Jo Cota of Richford, and Lauren Young and her husband Robert of Enosburg; brother, David LaMonda and his wife Joyce of Bakersfield; sisters-in-law, Athalie Whitt of Enosburg, and Mary Donna of Richford; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Shirley was predeceased by a son-in-law, Maxwell Reinholdt, brothers-in-law, Eric Cota, Clement Dulude, Marcel Dulude, Bernard Clark, Herschel Donna, and John Whitt.
Family and friends are invited to Shirley's Life Celebration Events to include visitation on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 3-6:00 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT.
Due to COVID-19 Shirley’s family has elected to have an outside service in addition to a church service. The church service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Franklin United Church, 5374 Main Street Franklin, VT 05457 with restrictions of 75 people. The outside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on the back lawn at Spears Funeral Home along the Missisquoi River. Both events will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.