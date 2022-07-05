Franklin – Shirley A. Barnum, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Franklin.
Friends and family are invited to Shirley’s Life Celebration to include a memorial service on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the East Franklin Union Church, 4610 Lake Rd., East Franklin, VT.
