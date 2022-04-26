HIGHGATE – Sheryl Ann (Hinton) Sherman “She-She”, age 65, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Northwestern Medical Center, St. Albans, VT.
Sheryl was born on July 5, 1956, in Newport, VT. To the late Bob and Lillian (Broome) Hinton.
Sheryl met her husband Foster “Fuzzy” in 1985, they married on September 4, 1993. They raised their children Rebecca (Wilcox) Schardt & Adam Sherman.
She had several brothers & sisters who she met later in life. She held a special place in her heart for her sisters Patty, Lori, and Lisa & brothers Guy & David. She had five special nieces Sandra, Barbara, Laura, Fay & Grace who she thought of as her own daughters.
Sheryl, known and loved as She-She and/or Aunt She-She by many. Her in-laws quickly became her closest friends. Sheryl and Fuzzy were the hosts of many family & friend get-togethers including barbecues, strawberry daiquiri parties, and holidays. Friends and family always knew they were welcome to stop by without notice anytime. Sheryl was the type of person who would literally give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. She was always there for the people she loved the most in her life. She would always put others first. She had a “roughness” to her but always meant well and the people who loved her knew this well. She loved to listen to her “oldies”, some of her very favorites were Patsy Cline & Elvis. She also loved to watch reruns of MASH, I dream of Jeannie and Bonanza. Every Christmas she had to watch It’s a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street multiple times.
She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Schardt and her husband Michael; son Adam Sherman and his wife Laura; grandsons, Austin, Dylan & Eli; granddaughter Lindsey; sisters, Patty, Lori, and Lisa; brothers, Guy and David; brother-in-law Anson Sherman and his wife Holly; sister-in-law Kelly Sherman and her partner Nelson; nieces, Kalynn, Erikka, Destiny and Monica; two special aunts from her marriage to Fuzzy- Aunt Ginny and
Aunt Anelda; special cousin Christie Freeman. Very special friends who were more like family- Christine & Timothy “Tiny” Hemenway. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Foster “Fuzzy” Sherman; sister Shirley; and brother Guy.
Sheryl’s family would like to say special thanks to Northwestern Medical Center staff and Dr. Shank for taking such good care of her while she was in their care and for checking on us as we were going through this horrific time, it was very comforting and did not go unnoticed.
Family and Friends are invited to Sheryl’s Life Celebration event to include a memorial service on Friday, May 6, 2022. at 5:00 pm at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT 05488.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos, and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.