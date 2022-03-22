Sherry Lee Montgomery-Clark

It is with great sadness Sherry passed away on February 25, 2022 in Paris, Illinois. She was born in St. Albans December 24, 1957, she was 65. She is survived by her daughter Amanda Schwartz and husband Mark. She leaves behind her mother Irene Montgomery; her sisters Maggie St. Cyr and husband Roger, Polly Thibault and husband Gille; and her brother Robert Montgomery Jr and wife Gale. Also many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Tim Clark November 2020; her father Robert Montgomery Sr; and sisters Peggy Daudelin and Ann Mason. Funeral arrangements will be private for the family

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you