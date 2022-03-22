It is with great sadness Sherry passed away on February 25, 2022 in Paris, Illinois. She was born in St. Albans December 24, 1957, she was 65. She is survived by her daughter Amanda Schwartz and husband Mark. She leaves behind her mother Irene Montgomery; her sisters Maggie St. Cyr and husband Roger, Polly Thibault and husband Gille; and her brother Robert Montgomery Jr and wife Gale. Also many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Tim Clark November 2020; her father Robert Montgomery Sr; and sisters Peggy Daudelin and Ann Mason. Funeral arrangements will be private for the family
Sherry Lee Montgomery-Clark
