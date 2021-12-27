The family of Sherry L. Gardner, age 51, announces that she passed away peacefully, December 21, 2021, in Saint Albans. She was born in Fitchburg, July 5, 1970 to Howard and Anita (Dubey) Gardner. She worked for many years as a Home Health Nursing Assistant for Franklin County Home Health. Sherry loved coloring, spending time with her animals. She also loved spending time online, watching TV, and visiting friends and family.
She is survived by one daughter, Shaelynn V. Clifford and two sisters, Dorine Beagle (Gary) of Georgia, VT and Donna Murphy (Chris) of Gardner, MA.
She is preceded in death by five siblings, Howard Gardner Jr., Wayne Gardner Sr., Janice Richard, Brian Gardner Sr., and Caroline Taylor.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM, in Brady & Levesque Funeral Home. A time of reflection will be held from 5:00 PM until the time of the service.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Leukemia Foundation.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Sherry may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.