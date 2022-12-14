Saint Albans - Sherrie Lee Trombley a lifelong area resident passed away on Sunday, December 11th, 2022, at the Northwestern Medical Center. Her family was at her side.
Born in St. Albans on January 30th, 1966, Sherrie was one of twelve born to Paul and Bertha (Thibault) Trombley, Sr. Sherrie was 56 years old.
Sherrie attended and graduated from Bellows Free Academy. During her working career she was associated with McDonald’s and also over 20 years at Price Chopper. She was very involved with Special Olympics and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for many years. Sherrie was a lifelong communicant of Holy Angels Parish, where she was a member of the choir and also a member of the Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her sisters, Ramona Trombley, Mary Ellen Trombley Prairie (Roland), Juanita Trombley Manley (Andre Dufault), Claire Trombley Boutah (George), Marsha Trombley Vincoli, Carolyn Trombley Hall (Dennis), sister-in-law, Robin Trombley; her brothers, John Trombley (Jeannette), George Trombley (Carolyn) and Paul “Ted” Trombley (Diane), as well as twenty-one nieces and nephews and twenty-seven grand nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her close friends, Carol and Mike Patnode, Kathy Beaulieu and Kristina Francalangia.
In addition to her parents, Paul and Bertha, Sherrie was predeceased by her brothers, Daniel and Timothy Trombley.
Sherrie’s family will receive friends and family on Friday, December 16th, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 17th, at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale as celebrant. Prayers of committal will be held next spring in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Sherrie’s family asks that memorials be made to the Vermont Special Olympic, c/o FCML, Attn: Rhonda Messier, 16 Gregory Drive, Suite 2, South Burlington, Vermont 05403.
Honored to be serving the Sherrie Trombley family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
