ST. ALBANS – After a long and courageous struggle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and then health complications from it, Sheila Rae Smith Wimble passed away Sunday afternoon July 19, 2020.
Family and loved ones were with her when she finally gave up the fight. Sheila was born October 27, 1952 and she left this world way too soon, but for anyone who knew her she left this world a better place for us.
Her husband Ron Wimble predeceased her, by 11 years. After a tumultuous childhood of moving and family tragedy she settled down in 1973 in Fairfax and remained there until 2012 when she moved to St. Albans. When she got married, she became a farmer’s wife and worked with her husband for many years on the farm. Later, she worked at Burger King as a Restaurant Manager for 31 years and was loved by all her employees and her regulars. She had lots of artistic talents, from needlepoint to painting Christmas ornaments. She enjoyed watching movies and eating popcorn. She was also a fabulous cook and baker and everyone loved her cheesecakes.
If you knew Sheila, you knew a person who loved life and took great pleasure in making people laugh and feel good. She is survived by five brothers and sisters, Linda, Larry, Sandy, Jane, and David, several nieces and nephews and her one son Rick.
At this time there are no plans for a memorial service or funeral, but later there will be a celebration of her life. She expressly did not want us to be sad, rather be happy and remember the good times. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to https://www.lls.org/ways-to-donate. And we encourage everyone to be the match at https://bethematch.org/. A stranger from somewhere gave my mother the opportunity to beat Cancer. She would want us to give some one else that same opportunity. The family invites you to share your memoires by visiting awrfh.com.