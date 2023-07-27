BERKSHIRE- Sheila O. Jewett-Dragoon, age 68, passed away at her home with family by her side on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Family and friends are invited to Sheila’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 4-7:00 PM and funeral service on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM both at The Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson, Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. Interment will follow in the Hill West Cemetery, West Hill Rd., Montgomery, VT.
To view Sheila’s full obituary, or to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please visit www.gossfs.com
