Sheila Marie (Gay) Stevens, age 76, passed away on December 28 from complications of pneumonia.
She is survived by her husband, George Stevens, Milton, now residing at Queen City Rehab Center, Burlington, VT. She is also survived by an Uncle, Raymond Archambault, East Bridgewater, MA, dozens of cousins, many Godchildren, and innumerable friends.
Sheila was born February 23, 1944 to Bernard B. Gay and Virginia Thibodeau of Willimantic, CT. After her parents divorced, Sheila was raised by her paternal grandparents, Eva Marie Archambault and William Nelson Archambault of Springfield, VT. She attended both public schools (Springfield East Elementary) and private schools over the years, including Mt. St. Mary’s Academy, Burlington, VT; Sacred Heart High School, Newport, VT (Freshman), and St. Michael’s High School, Montpelier (Sophomore, Junior, Senior).
Having no children of her own, Sheila doted on all children, especially those with special needs. She actively supported Special Olympics, as well as many Catholic Charitable groups. In 2007 Sheila was honored to receive a Special Recognition of Women in Ministry Award, as a member of St. Ann Parish Milton, from the Diocese of Vermont. This award recognized women whose lives demonstrated living Gospel Values.
Her specialty was baked beans and she always prepared them for funeral dinners and other parish events. In addition, Sheila enjoyed placing flowers on the graves of many relatives and friends. George enjoyed traveling all over New England to make this possible each year.
Special thanks to her neighbors Grace Williams and Rose Elwood for always being there to help and visit, friends Evelyn and Ron Bissonette for doing her errands, Jeanette Adams and Kaye Lyons for making sure Sheila had rides to church, Nancy Holcomb as her care giver, Kevin and Joanne Holcomb for overseeing their health and physical needs, and for the wonderful care by her Doctor Megan Malgeri from Milton Family Practice.
Donations in Sheila’s memory can be made to St. Ann Church, 41 Main St., Milton VT, 05468.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Milton.
