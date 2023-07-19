SWANTON - Sheila “Gale” Lucier, age 87, passed away on Monday July 17, 2023 at the UVM Medical Center.
She was born in St. Albans, VT on June 19, 1936, to the late Everette and Kathryn (Cooke) Cook.
Gale grew up in West Swanton/Hog Island and loved riding horses bareback as a young girl. Gale graduated from Swanton High School where she was a cheerleader and would cheer against their rival school St. Anne’s Academy where her high school sweetheart Bob attended. They went on to get married on March 2, 1957, and celebrated 60 years of marriage before Bob passed away in 2017. Gale and Bob enjoyed going on long car rides together and could be described as inseparable and absolute best friends. Gale worked in the school cafeteria for 26 years and took pride in making sure every child received their lunch.
She loved working in her flower garden, as well as doing word search puzzles and reading in her free time. Mom/Grams/Great-Grams greatest joy was spending time with her family, to her family was everything. Mom would reach out with handwritten letters to say thank you, thinking of you and let you know she loved you.
“Mom was an Angel here on earth and now she is an Angel up in Heaven.”
“Mom/Gram will forever be our rare gem that we have been so lucky to have love and care for us. Now mom and dad will be watching over us and together forever.”
Gale is survived by her daughter Tammy Paré and her husband Kevin St. Albans; son, Michael Lucier of Swanton; much loved grandchildren, Joseph Paré and his husband Jason, and Matthew Paré and his wife Vicki; 3 much loved great-grandchildren; and Ted’s special friend Kathy. In addition to her parents Gale was predeceased by her sisters, Charlotte LaBerge and her husband Paul, Shirley Wright and her husband Fred, and Elizabeth “Waltha” Lavalette and her husband Dick; and her brother Everette “Ted” Cooke.
Special thank you to Clifton and Dorthy Bushey and their family for being such a special and supportive part of mom’s life. Mom and dad and their neighbors took care of each other, something that is not always experienced today.
We want to thank mom and dad’s wonderful neighbors for their lifelong friendship. Especially her sister-in-law Phyllis and her very close friend and neighbor Cheryl.
Friends and family are invited to mom’s Life Celebration to include a Graveside service on Saturday July 29, 2023, at 1 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Swanton, VT 05488.
Our mom was always doing acts of kindness for others, please follow mom’s example and pay if forward.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
