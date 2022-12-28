Sheila Ann Hartnett

WILLISTON, VT - God has called home one of his most devoted servants. Sheila Ann (O’Brien) Hartnett died in the fashion in which she lived her life; with grace and humility. She was with her family at the time of her death.
In keeping with Sheila’s wishes a mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski. Interment followed at Resurrection Park Catholic Cemetery in South Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, Sheila’s family requests that donations be made to the Mater Christi School’s John Hartnett Award, 50 Mansfield Avenue, Burlington, Vermont. 05401 or the Vermont Chapter of the American Red Cross, 32 North Prospect Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401.
To view a complete obituary please visit vtfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
