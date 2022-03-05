Shawn Lee Glidden

Enosburg VT: Shawn Glidden a longtime area resident passed away peacefully Wednesday February 23, 2022.
Shawn was born in St. Albans February 5, 1967, to Osburn Glidden and Gloria (Glidden) Hernandez. He attended BFA St. Albans and Enosburg Falls High School. Shawn loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing with Brian, Dustin and Hunter. He loved snowmobiling, 4 wheeling and riding his motorcycle. Shawn was extremely close to his nephew Dustin whom he spent most of his free time with. When Shawn wasn’t with Dustin, he was with his best friend Chris Magnant.
Shawn is survived by his Mother Gloria of Richford, his Father Ozzie and Stepmother Ellen of Mooers Forks NY, Brother Brian Glidden of Highgate, and Sister Alison (Chris) Glidden of Richford; Stepsisters Meredith and Emily Bullock and Megan Storie and their families. Shawn is also survived by his longtime partner Pamela Costella and her daughters Kaylee and her three children and Brenna; Nieces and Nephews, Dustin (Aleya), Kristen (Ben), Alexis, Katie, Olivia and Hunter; One Great Niece Macey and 2 Great Nephews, Axel and Eli.
Shawn is predeceased by his Grandparents Ozzie and Pearl Glidden and Clifford and Virginia Thompson.
In respect of Shawn’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
A loved one taken to soon but will live in our hearts forever.
Assisting the Glidden family is the Brady and Levesque Funeral Home where online condolences and memories may be shared with his family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com
