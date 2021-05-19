BAKERSFIELD – Sharron D. DeRosia, age 62, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
She was born in France on December 28, 1958 to Chester DeVarney and the late Nettie (Carver) DeVarney.
Sharon was a passionate person and always lived her life to the fullest. Always putting in 100% effort, Sharron proudly ran a daycare for many years, earned her Bachelors and Masters degree in education, and worked as a teacher and principal for many years. Her career in education started at Sheldon Elementary School, and then led to Colchester High School and the Baird School of the Howard Center. In 2011 she decided to take on a new challenge in business, she joined her husband in operating J & A Auto Repair in Bakersfield. She loved working side by side with the love of her life.
Aside from her professional life, Sharron loved the finer things. Going on long car rides, which were usually under the disguise of “a short cut”, spending summer days on her porch, admiring her flowers, watching the birds, and sitting by the bon fire on a summer night surrounded by her family and friends. Sharron and Jim did everything together, they enjoyed traveling, most recently to France to visit her birthplace and to Germany, playing golf, visiting family and friends, and getting in the van with no particular destination – letting the road be their guide. Her sense of humor and kindness drew people to her. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Sharron is survived by her husband, James DeRosia of Bakersfield; her children, Danielle Waite and her husband Jared of Georgia, Heather Gonyeau and her husband Chris of Georgia, Sean Senesac and his wife Andrea of Georgia, and Kyle Senesac and his wife Melissa of Johnson; step-children, Dominic DeRosia and his wife Linnea of Berkshire, BJ DeRosia and his fiancé Maria Gleason of Bakersfield, and Chris DeRosia and his significant other Hannah Thompson of Johnson; 15 grandchildren, Nora, Cael, Clare, Kendra, Kelsey, Calla, Simon, Maris, Maisie, Isabel, Madeline, Olivia, Madison, Sydney, and Levi; her father, Chester DeVarney; siblings, Kathy Ferland and her husband Roy, Nancy DeVarney, Diane Tuttle and her husband Steve, and Chet DeVarney and his wife Sky; and several nieces & nephews. Sharron was predeceased by her mother, Nettie DeVarney.
Friends and family are invited to Sharron’s Life Celebration on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Bakersfield Country Club, 7595 Boston Post Rd., Bakersfield, VT. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bakersfield.
For those who wish, contributions in Sharron’s memory may be made to Bakersfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 70, Bakersfield, VT 05441.
