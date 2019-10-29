FAIRFAX — Sharon L. (Lynch) Horr, 73, passed away peacefully after a brave and upbeat 10-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on Sunday morning, October 27, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home. Sharon was born in Franklin, New Jersey on October 31, 1945 the daughter of the late John and Hazel (Stickle) Lynch.
Sharon was an avid reader, and shared her passion for books while working as the Fairfax Community Librarian for over 30 years, where she coordinated weekly story hours for children, Senior Citizen book visits, visits from local authors, and Summer Reading programs. She had a passion for watching birds and hummingbirds from her front porch; celebrating her Halloween Birthday and creating costumes to wear at work; and greeting all of the visitors each year to the family’s Georgia Hill Christmas Tree Farm.
Sharon leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Robert of Fairfax; Her three children, Kelley Mills and husband David of Pittsford, Robynn Moore of Twin Falls, ID and Brett Horr and his wife Dana of York, ME; Her two grandsons, David and Jared Mills who will miss her sense of humor, and smile; Her brother, Brad Lynch, in-laws, as well as her nieces and nephews; Shelley Masker, Sean Hayes, Shannon Hayes, Carrie Horr Neville, Rebecca Joyce, Amanda Lavigne, Megan Laverty, and Daniel Horr. She was predeceased by her sister Barbara Hyde and her brother, Edward Lynch.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 am in St. Luke Catholic Church in Fairfax. Burial will follow in St. Luke’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon’s honor to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Leukemia Research Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
