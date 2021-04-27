COLCHESTER — With a sad and heavy heart, I announce the passing of Sharon Ann Provasi, a daughter, a sister, a mother, a caregiver, and business owner on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at UVM McClure Miller Respite House at the age of 77. She was born June 5, 1943 in Potsdam, New York daughter of the late Victor Robert Dillon and Annabell (Miller) Dillon.
Sharon loved spending time with her companion Ernest LaBrie traveling as much as possible and occasional trips to the casino, many car rides along the country roads. Sharon loved to be on the go, with a real zest for life. She was always there if you needed something. Sharon was a great listener with a wonderful sense of humor and fun to be with.
She leaves behind Ernest LaBrie, companion and love, her children Billie Jo St Amour, Cynthia Lynn Breault, Bobbi Jo Salls, Tammy Sue Provasi, Robert Ernest Provasi, Jr., Vicki Jo Woodard, sisters-in-law Beverly Dillon, Jean Dillon, Barbara Dillon, Linda Provasi, brother-in-law Donald Provasi, grandchildren Haley, Carlee, Adam, Jack, Riley, Paige, Ashley, Sophia, Kelli, Josh, Jared and Danny and Dena who also called her Mimi, her one and only great-granddaughter Caroline Foy and many extended nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by her husband Robert Ernest Provasi, Sr. of 40 years, sisters, Greta Dillon, Florence Burnah and Roberta Walike, brothers Robert, Chester, Armand, Clifford, Reginald and Donald Dillon.
A special thanks to the staff at the Respite House.
Sharon was loved and will be missed by all that were fortunate enough to know her and be surrounded with her presence.
There will be no services, Sharon wished only to celebrate her life. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
