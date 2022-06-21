ENOSBURG FALLS – Shari C. Joyal, age 52, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and friends at her home in Enosburg Falls.
She was born on March 11, 1970 in St. Albans to Charles & Patricia (Pattee) Carpenter.
She graduated from Enosburg Falls High School and then received her associate degree from Champlain College. Most of her working career was spent at VSAC where she made several life-long friends.
Shari had a passion for living life to the fullest and that is what she did every day. She spent every minute she could outside whether that be running, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, hanging out with friends around the fire pit or pool, or turkey hunting with Scott and the boys. Shari loved competition and was always up for game of just about anything, but especially 500 with the “Junior Red Hat Club”, Yahtzee with Heather, Owen, or Cathie, SkipBo with Kristin, Cribbage and Crazy 8s with Maria, softball, golf and horseshoes. She was a diehard fan of the Boston Red Sox and a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Enosburg Falls. Shari was a fighter, and her display of strength over the past few years was nothing short of phenomenal. She is surely an inspiration to everyone that knows her.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Joyal of Enosburg Falls; their sons, Owen Joyal and his wife Hannah, and Chase Joyal and his significant other Torie Roulston; her parents, Charlie & Pat Carpenter; siblings, Cathie Paradee and her husband Steven, and Michael Carpenter and his wife Linda; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond & Joanne Joyal; sisters-in-law, Angie Leclair and her significant other Scott Greenwood, and Stacey Joyal; nieces & nephews, Ian Paradee and his wife Hannah, Nicole Paradee Lande, Sydney Carpenter, Cole Carpenter, Jorgi Leclair, and Lucas Royer; and many beloved friends. Shari was predeceased by her newborn twin sister, Kari Lynn Carpenter.
Friends & family are invited to Shari’s life celebration events to include visitation on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 4-7:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM at St. John the Baptist Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Shari’s memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville, VT 05661 or to the Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.