COLCHESTER – Shane Ryan James Mullen, age 32, passed away on June 12, 2022 at his home in Colchester.
He was born in Burlington on June 15, 1989 to James A. Mullen & the late Brenda (Barrette) Mullen.
Shane graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in 2007, and continued his education at Champlain College, earning a degree in Information Technology. He worked for the family business, Mullen Insurance Agency as the I.T. Specialist. Shane was a “gentle giant” and took great pride in being Uncle Shane to his nieces and nephews who he adored. He was an avid body builder, winning the Vermont Amateur Body Building Championship. Shane had a passion for fast automobiles, motorcycles, and had a reputation for blowing engines and blowing up cars. He loved gathering with family, camping at Lake Carmi, swimming, Tae Kwon Do, and being a great “Little Brother” to his three sisters.
He is survived by his father, James A. Mullen and his significant other Cindy Beauregard of Franklin; his sisters, Kate Mullen and her longtime partner Aaron Reed of Sheldon, Kylie Haynes and her husband Jeremy of Sheldon, and Victoria Cummings of Grand Junction, CO; special nieces and nephews, Gavin Reed, Emery Reed, Keira Haynes, Jude Haynes, Ben Cummings, Alex Cummings; his girlfriend, Maureen Wicks; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Shane was predeceased by his mother, Brenda Mullen in 2020.
Family and friends are invited to Shane’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5-6 PM, with a memorial service to follow at 6 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Shane’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.
